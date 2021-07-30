The number of passengers and flights going through Baton Rouge Metropolitan Airport is about 80% of what it was before the COVID pandemic.
The airport had 54,487 passengers during June, 80% of the number reported in June 2019, said Jim Caldwell, Baton Rouge Metro spokesman. That number is a 258% increase over the number of passengers in June 2020, when the COVID pandemic drastically reduced the number of flights to and from Baton Rouge.
That tracks with the national average for airport passengers, which was 80% of 2019 volume in June.
Right now, there are about 17 flights a day to and from Baton Rouge, compared to between 21 and 22 before the pandemic, Caldwell said.
Generally, the capacity of the planes coming in and out is similar to what it was prior to the pandemic, although on some flights, United is using Embraer 145 regional jets, which can hold 50 passengers, instead of the Embraer 170 and Embraer regional jets, which seat 70 to 76 passengers. “They’re starting to bring back the larger regional jets and we hope that continues,” Caldwell said.