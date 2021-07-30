Advocate file photo by PATRICK DENNIS -- The number of passengers and flights going through Baton Rouge Metropolitan Airport is about 80% of what it was before the COVID pandemic.

The airport had 54,487 passengers during June, 80% of the number reported in June 2019, said Jim Caldwell, Baton Rouge Metro spokesman. That number is a 258% increase over the number of passengers in June 2020, when the COVID pandemic drastically reduced the number of flights to and from Baton Rouge.