Cable and internet service went down Friday night for many Cox Communications customers in the Baton Rouge and Lafayette areas, said a spokeswoman for the company.
“All services are impacted,” said spokeswoman Sharon Truxillo. “We’re investigating as to what the cause is.”
She said the company will release more information as it becomes available. She said she doesn’t know yet how long it will take to restore service.
Downdector, which tracks such outages, said customers began reporting problems about 7:30 p.m.
Here is Cox’s official statement:
“We are experiencing an outage in our Baton Rouge and Acadiana markets. At this time, we are gathering more information to determine the scope of the impact. We will provide an update once we have more information.”