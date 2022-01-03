Leftovers: Goûter, Cordon Rouge Bistro now open _lowres

Dallas Morning News file photo by Ron Baselice -- Buc-ee’s t-shirts and an ice cooler in the shape of a pick-up truck greet shoppers at one of the store’s entrances during opening day in Terrell, Texas in 2015. The Texas chain completed a deal to open its first location in Mississippi, but it still doesn't have any plans to build in Louisiana. 

Buc-ee’s has closed a deal to build its first travel center in South Mississippi, but the wildly popular Texas-based chain still isn’t looking at any Louisiana locations.

“We don’t have any plans for Louisiana at this time,” said Jeff Nadalo, general counsel for Buc-ee’s Ltd.

On Thursday, Buc-ee’s closed a deal to buy a 43-acre tract off Interstate 10 in Pass Christian, Mississippi. According to The (Biloxi-Gulfport) Sun Herald, a deal to bring Buc-ee’s to Mississippi had been in the works since July 2019.

Buc-ee’s has not yet announced a construction timeline for the Mississippi store. The Sun Herald noted its website says Buc-ee’s broke ground for a store in Auburn, Alabama, in October that will be open in a year.

At one time, Buc-ee’s was considering a Louisiana location. In March 2016, it was reported the company would open its first Louisiana store in Baton Rouge, in the Greens at Millerville development off Interstate 12.

But a few months later, those plans fell through. Nadalo said the privately held chain needed a “critical mass” of stores to overcome the costs associated with expanding and operating in a new market.

"To date, we have only been able to secure one site," he told The Advocate in November 2016. "As a result, we have decided not to move forward in Baton Rouge."

Buc-ee’s did go ahead with a strategy to expand beyond Texas. The first location outside of the Lone Star State opened in Robertsdale, Alabama, in January 2019. Other stores have followed: Daytona Beach, Florida; Saint Augustine, Florida; Leeds, Alabama; Adairsville, Georgia and Fort Valley, Georgia. There are now 52 Buc-ee's locations.

That number is set to grow further. Along with the Auburn location, the chain is currently building stores in Florence, South Carolina; Richmond, Kentucky; Smiths Grove, Kentucky; Crossville, Tennessee and Sevierville, Tennessee.

Beaver Aplin founded the chain in Lake Jackson, Texas, in 1982. His childhood nickname inspired the smiling beaver that’s the Buc-ee’s mascot. Aplin told Texas Monthly magazine he had plans to grow across the Southeast using the same formula that made Buc-ee’s so popular in Texas: building stores between major driving markets such as Atlanta, Nashville, Birmingham and Charlotte.

Buc-ee’s is known for its oversized stores — the Sevierville store will be 75,000 square feet with more than 100 gas pumps — that carry items such as produce, barbecue cooked in-house and fresh baked goods, along with the snacks, soft drinks and beer found in a typical convenience store. The stores feature scores of gas pumps offering low-cost fuel, and pristine bathrooms.

