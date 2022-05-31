Jeff Limbocker, the chief financial officer of Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady Health System, is leaving his Baton Rouge post for the same position at Sarasota Memorial Health Care System in Florida.
Limbocker’s appointment in Florida is effective October 3, according to a news release from Sarasota Memorial. He will succeed William Woeltjen, who is retiring at the end of the year.
Limbocker has served in a variety of executive roles for FMOLHS since first joining the organization in 1995, including stints as the CFO at Our Lady of the Lake in Baton Rouge and Our Lady of Lourdes in Lafayette. He was named the system’s CFO in 2019.
Sarasota Memorial said Limbocker was chosen from a pool of candidates culled by an executive search firm. In a statement, Limbocker said he was drawn to the job because of the system’s national reputation, strategic direction and quality of care.
"I feel very fortunate to have worked for one great mission-based health system for many years, and to be continuing my career at another great mission-based health system," he said. "I am looking forward to joining the Sarasota Memorial team and the opportunity to help guide the health system as it continues to evolve and meet the needs of this growing region."
He isn’t the only high-ranking executive to leave the health care system for Florida in recent months. Scott Wester, who in February stepped down as CEO of Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center and president of FMOLHS’ Baton Rouge operations, is set to take the top post at Memorial Healthcare System in Hollywood, Florida.