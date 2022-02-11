When people have called Nikki Merritt this week to ask if the Bulldog in Baton Rouge will broadcast a certain football game on Sunday, she doesn’t call it “the Super Bowl.”
“I’ve been referring to it as ‘Joe’s game,’” said Merritt, general manager of the bar off Perkins Road near College Drive.
“Are y’all going to be playing Joe’s game?” she said patrons have asked her repeatedly this week, as well as this season. She replies, “Yes, we’re playing Joe’s game.”
Call it Joe’s game, the Super Bowl, whatever you want. In Baton Rouge, you could call it the Joe Burrow effect. Ever since the star quarterback lit up scoreboards as a Heisman Trophy winner for LSU in 2019, his every step for the once-lowly Cincinnati Bengals has been followed here with bated breath.
Super Bowl LVI is certainly no different. Local bars and restaurants are bracing themselves for larger-than-usual crowds for the big game, even though it won’t feature the New Orleans Saints. Retailers are fielding phone calls left and right for Bengals merchandise, though most say they’re empty-handed because supplies are limited. To meet the demand, some local stores have even started making their own Bengals merchandise, but with an LSU twist.
It's a familiar playbook for LSU football fans. If Burrow is involved, Baton Rouge is watching.
“He could win it. This is incredible. He’s an incredible guy,” said Neal Hendrick, owner of Zippy’s Burritos, Tacos and More on Perkins Road. “Everybody believes Joe Burrow can do it, and so do we.”
‘You’ve got to stock up on alcohol’
Hendrick is no stranger to Burrow-mania. His outfit capitalized on Burrow’s success by naming a menu item the “Joey Burriteaux” in his honor.
Hendrick said that, starting Thursday, Zippy’s began taking bets on how many Joey Burriteauxs will be ordered on Super Bowl Sunday. The winners will earn Zippy’s gift cards.
The Super Bowl isn’t typically a big dining-out day for Baton Rouge residents, Hendrick said. They’re usually glued to their living rooms or outdoor kitchens when watching.
But this year is different. Hendrick expects fans will want to join a crowd — and drink plenty of booze with them — for Burrow’s potential championship. Hendrick said he has been ordering alcohol by the case instead of the bottle.
“It’s Louisiana. You’ve got to stock up on alcohol,” he said. “There’s quite a few festivities going on, and festivities in Louisiana need alcohol.”
Dustin Loveless, general manager of Walk-On’s on Burbank Drive, said his restaurant is beefing up on both staff and supplies for Sunday, “especially more beer.”
Like Zippy’s, Walk-On’s doesn’t usually tackle packed crowds on Super Bowl Sunday, Loveless said. Interest in the Bengals also wasn’t terribly high in 2020, Burrow’s rookie season. “The hype and the winning have definitely brought out more people,” he said.
Catering orders are higher than usual heading into the Super Bowl, though Loveless said they’re still game-planning for plenty of dine-in customers.
“With Joe Burrow and the Bengals, what it’s shown is more people want to be out celebrating his ride,” Loveless said.
Merritt, the Bulldog general manager, said her bar typically staffs up for the Super Bowl but will add more workers for Sunday, particularly in the kitchen. She said she has “absolutely” seen more interest in the Bengals throughout the season.
“You get your few teams here and there, but I’ve never seen anything that big show up for the Bengals,” she said.
‘If we had it, we would sell it’
While bars and restaurants should have full rosters of food, drinks and staff, one thing in short supply in town is Bengals merchandise, and even LSU-specific Burrow merchandise to a degree.
That’s not to say people aren’t calling about it.
“I wish I did (have it),” said Aaron Altazan, operations manager for Academy Sports and Outdoor on Siegen Lane. “I get 10 calls a day about it.”
The Purple and Gold Sports Shop on Siegen Lane was one of the few places in town that still had Bengals apparel this week, though it was limited to a handful of team polos and AFC championship hats, said co-owner Sara Sanders. They also have some Burrow LSU jerseys.
“We get calls daily,” Sanders said. “Our calls have definitely increased.”
The Bengals love is odd given that Purple and Gold specializes in LSU gear and shares a space with Black and Gold Sports Shop, a Saints outlet. February sales tend to be dominated by LSU basketball and baseball apparel, Sanders said.
“Normally, we don’t see this much football interest (right now) outside of the Saints,” she said. “This has definitely been a unique season for sure.”
'The excitement about the Bengals is real, for sure'
Some area businesses that generally make Saints and LSU themed apparel have branched out to make Bengals gear.
Fleurty Girl, a New Orleans boutique that specializes in clothing and furnishings inspired by the Crescent City, decided to print “Geaux Bengals” T-shirts right after the team clinched a trip to the Super Bowl. The shirts are a mash-up of LSU purple and gold and the Bengals orange and black.
Lauren Haydel, Fleurty Girl owner, said she was “shocked by all the orders.” She sold more than 3,000 shirts in a few hours. “That was the first shirt we’ve ever done for another team,” she said.
Because the Saints didn’t make the playoffs, local pro football fans are now cheering for the Bengals because of Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase, the former Rummel and LSU wide receiver, who has had a record-setting rookie season. “We’re excited about all of our Tigers,” Haydel said.
While the T-shirts are sold out, Fleurty Girl is selling more Burrow-themed merchandise, including devotional prayer candles and earrings. Haydel said the Burrow candles naturally aren’t as selling as well as the Drew Brees versions “but they’ve done well.”
Tim’s Garage, a Baton Rouge boutique, is selling a T-shirt with a black and orange tiger instead of the familiar purple and gold version. The Government Street business started taking orders for the shirts Wednesday afternoon, and on Thursday morning, owner-operator Brad Jensen said “the reception has been great.”
“I’m not going to sell 1,000 shirts, but it has already been worth my time after a few hours,” he said. “The excitement about the Bengals is real, for sure.”
Tiger Mania on Interline Avenue sold out of Burrow and Bengals merchandise sometime shortly after Cincinnati clinched its Super Bowl berth, said manager Melana Barton.
The store has a partnership with sports hat retailer Lids and its clothing affiliate, Locker Room by Lids. Barton said both Lids locations in the Mall of Louisiana were cleared out as well this week.
Barton said part of the problem is limited supply of licensed merchandise. Nike, the NFL’s official supplier, only produces so much apparel each year. If there’s anything left for the Bengals, it likely would end up in Ohio.
“If we had it, we would sell it. I think everybody is jumping on the bandwagon,” she said. “That’s all that people are asking for.”
Bengals and Bandits, an independent LSU and Louisiana clothing store on Highland Road at LSU’s north gates, doesn’t carry Bengals gear but has fielded 10 to 12 inquiries daily about it, said owner Patrick Wilkerson.
“In the 11 years we’ve been here … we’ve never seen any interest in another non-Saints, non-Louisiana team,” he said. “It’s kind of a last-minute fandom that people are jumping on.”
Should the Bengals win the Super Bowl, Wilkerson said he’ll likely explore adding either Bengals-themed clothing to his supply or even more LSU-themed Burrow shirts.
“We’re excited for it,” he said. “I think it’s something for Louisiana that’s making Louisiana proud, it’s making LSU proud.”
Advocate Business Editor Timothy Boone contributed to this report.