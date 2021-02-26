Developer Art Lancaster has purchased a 3.2-acre site off Burbank Drive to start building a townhome development there in the next month.
Burbank Parc LLC, represented by Lancaster, bought the site at the intersection of Burbank and Pelican Lakes Parkway for $750,000 according to documents filed Friday with the East Baton Rouge Clerk of Court’s office. The seller was P.L. Retail LLC, represented by David Treppendahl.
The land is in front of Stonelake Village Townhomes, a 74-unit development Lancaster built. The plan is to build a similar townhome development on the land, which will be called Burbank Parc.
The goal is to start construction on the subdivision within 30 days, with the first townhomes getting underway in the third quarter, Lancaster said. Burbank Parc will be made up of two- and three-bedroom units, priced between $210,000 and $230,000, or at about $140 per square foot.