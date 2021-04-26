State Sen. Neil Riser, of Columbia, answers a question. The Press Club of Baton Rouge hosted three of the four candidates for the office of Louisiana Treasurer Monday Sept. 25, 2017, in Baton Rouge, La.. Candidates speaking included three Republicans: former Commissioner of Administration Angele Davis, of Baton Rouge; State Sen. Neil Riser, of Columbia; and former State Rep. John Schroder, of Covington. One Democrat: New Orleans attorney Derrick Edwards was invited but did not attend.