The Sage Rehabilitation Hospital building has been purchased by the facility’s parent company for $4.5 million.
Sage Summa Real Estate LLC purchased the property in a deal that was filed Thursday with the East Baton Rouge Clerk of Court’s Office. The seller was FAEC Holdings LLC of Franklin, Tennessee. Sage Summa Real Estate has the same mailing address and agents as Carpenter Health Network, the parent company of companies such as Sage Rehab, St. Joseph Hospice and STAT Home Health.
Officials with Carpenter Health Network said the company had owned the Sage Rehab practice for several years and exercised a lease to buy the building at 8000 Summa Ave. Sage operates an 18-bed inpatient rehab hospital on Summa with a mix of private and semi-private rooms. It offers intensive physical, occupational and speech therapy out of a 28,000-square-foot facility.