The new CEO of Woman's Hospital, a former executive from Duke Regional Hospital, is slated to begin on Oct. 21.
Dr. Barbara Griffith has served as the chief medical officer and chief of business operations at Duke Regional for the past seven years, according to her LinkedIn profile. She has 20 years of clinical practice experience, and during her tenure at Duke Regional led business development and strategy for clinical programs.
"As a physician, I have a broad understanding of many different aspects of health care and am connected to the needs of our team through personal experience,” Griffith said in a statement. “I am prepared to lead, but also to listen."
Robert Burgess, former top executive at St. Elizabeth Hospital, has been interim CEO of Woman's Hospital since late March. Longtime Woman's Hospital CEO Teri Fontenot retired after 27 years in the role.