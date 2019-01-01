ExxonMobil, which is currently seeking several controversial tax breaks for its Baton Rouge-area plants, has filed preliminary paperwork on a new round of potential tax exemptions in 2019.
Exxon said it sent the documents only to notify the state that work is planned and may be included in an application for tax exemptions in the future. The documents, called advance notifications, represent the first step a company must take to receive a property tax exemption through the state’s Industrial Tax Exemption Program.
“At this time, it has not been decided whether an ITEP application will be pursued for all or some of these investments and facilities,” Exxon spokeswoman Megan Manchester said in an email. Manchester also said Exxon is being "singled out by The Advocate" for using ITEP, a longstanding tax break program for manufacturers.
If Exxon does move forward with seeking the tax breaks, it would likely set up another battle among the company and critics of ITEP later this year, in addition to the existing fight over exemptions it is already seeking. In recent months, Exxon’s property taxes have been at the center of a contentious debate over ITEP reform, economic development and whether the company is paying its fair share of property taxes.
The city-parish parks and recreation department at one point even challenged Exxon’s property tax assessment. A group of educators later sued East Baton Rouge Assessor Brian Wilson over the company’s assessed value, and that case is pending.
The oil and gas giant filed five advance notifications with Louisiana Economic Development in late December on potential new tax exemptions.
Exxon plans to spend a collective $422.2 million at its refinery, chemical plant, plastics plant, polyolefins plant and Port Allen lubricants plant, according to the documents. Exxon said some of the amount — specifically for work done to meet environmental rules — would be deemed ineligible for tax exemptions, in accordance with state rules, and therefore would not be exempted.
The tax breaks for the total amount would be worth a collective $42.5 million over 10 years, according to an estimate from the advocacy group Together Baton Rouge, the foremost critic of ITEP. The actual figure would be lower because it could not receive exemptions on "restricted amounts" like the environmental work.
Companies must file more complete applications after sending the advance notifications if they choose to pursue the exemptions.
"These most recent requests — like all but one of the fourteen others that have made in the last eighteen months — are requests for public subsidies, not for a new plant or for an expansion, but for the company's ordinary annual capital expenditures — part of the regular cost of doing business," Together Baton Rouge organizer Broderick Bagert said in an email.
Exxon has filed similar paperwork each December on yearly spending at its plants for at least the past 10 years, according to LED data, and the state Board of Commerce and Industry granted most of them.
ITEP has come under scrutiny in recent years, and Gov. John Bel Edwards issued an executive order requiring local authorities to approve the exemptions, and curtailing them. The program previously gave 100 percent exemptions over 10 years, which was revised to 100 percent for five years and 80 percent for three additional years. But LED revised the rules in 2018, and the program currently offers an 80 percent exemption over 10 years.
The program exempts manufacturers from paying property taxes on new facilities and additions to existing facilities.
Exxon’s new advance notifications include zero new jobs, but the company said that’s because it will not try to estimate new jobs for each site until headcounts can be verified.
“We believe this is a conservative approach since many of our employees are being considered for potential growth projects across the Gulf Coast,” Manchester said. “We will be able to provide factual headcount data when and if associated ITEP applications are filed.”
Exxon in 2018 won approval for an exemption on a potential expansion at its polyolefins plant. The company said the project would involve more than $500 million in spending at the Baton Rouge site.
Separately, the company had previously been seeking five separate ITEP exemptions for work done in 2017, but recently dropped two of those applications. In mid-December, the state Board of Commerce and Industry, over objections from school teachers and organizers with Together Baton Rouge, gave Exxon approval for the remaining three exemptions.
Now, Exxon must win approval from the East Baton Rouge Parish School Board, Metro Council and sheriff. Those tax breaks would collectively cost the city-parish around $6.6 million.