The Baton Rouge Area Chamber launched a new five-year campaign Wednesday, with the four major goals of increasing the number of young professionals by 5%, adding 500 jobs in emerging sectors, attracting $100 million in private capital for disinvested communities and boosting positive perceptions of the area.
The Bring It! Baton Rouge campaign culminates more than a year of meetings with about 2,000 people in a nine-parish capital region, BRAC President Adam Knapp said.
“There’s a sense of urgency that Baton Rouge needs to kick it up a notch,” he added. “From what we heard from investors, it’s time to roll for Baton Rouge, that we’re not going fast enough.”
BRAC normally would have launched a new campaign in 2021, but the process was delayed because of the COVID pandemic. When the economic development organization started working on the plan in early 2021, Knapp said the tone and attitude of BRAC members was different.
“The pandemic disrupted industries and communities,” he said. “We need to make sure we are changing as well.”
To get the process started, the consulting firm Ernst & Young compared Baton Rouge to 39 similar cities and regions, including Asheville, North Carolina; Columbia, South Carolina; Little Rock, Arkansas; and Tulsa, Oklahoma.
The assessment found that Baton Rouge ranked highest when it came to innovation and entrepreneurial initiative, which includes factors such as STEM talent production, the percentage of self-employed people and university research and development expenditures. Baton Rouge ranked sixth out of its peer cities.
But the area ranked 39th for inclusivity, which covers household income and racial disparities, earnings by gender and racial diversity in management. And it ranked 40th overall in livability, which covers factors such as violent crime and average commute times.
The top priority for BRAC is to bolster the talent pipeline. Failing to bring in young professionals is a “silent killer that chokes off the economy” Knapp said. Attracting talent, he added, helps make the community more livable.
While metro Baton Rouge has a huge in-migration of 18- to 24-year-olds, thanks to the 55,000 students who attend local colleges and universities, U.S. Census data show the number of 25- to 44-year-olds in the area went down in all but one year from 2013 to 2019.
BRAC is looking at several ways of increasing the number of young professionals, including external marketing job opportunities on a national or regional level and working with educational institutions to make sure students are learning skills that align with where the economy is headed.
The main focus of improving livability is to boost positive perceptions of Baton Rouge.
Knapp said the city-parish has a habit of “always kicking itself in the teeth.” Improving the perception of the area is tied to concrete steps such as beautification efforts that target high-profile traffic corridors, securing funding for a new Mississippi River bridge by 2026 and starting a passenger rail between Baton Rouge and New Orleans.
The other major goals are diversifying the industry base by adding 500 jobs in emerging fields such as life sciences, software, renewable energy and water and creating a more inclusive economy by attracting $100 million in private dollars to invest in commercial property and land in underserved communities.
BRAC investors have responded to the campaign.
Knapp said about $20 million in cash and in-kind contributions have been raised so far — the highest total BRAC has ever brought in during a campaign. The organization’s budget was $5.4 million annually before the pandemic, Knapp said it’s now getting closer and closer to the $6 million range.
“We have found we can punch above our weight class,” he said.