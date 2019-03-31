BATON ROUGE AREA
BXS Insurance, a subsidiary of BancorpSouth Bank, has promoted Natalie Vicknair to employee benefits consultant for its Gonzales office, working with employers and in-house teams to help clients.
Vicknair served as BXSI's vice president and director of employee benefits client services. She has more than 20 years of executive human resources experience in the marine transportation and manufacturing industries. She is a graduate of Southeastern Louisiana University.
David Thibodeaux has been named a trust officer in Baton Rouge for Ruston-based Argent Trust Co.
The Houma native spent 18 years as vice president and trust officer with J.P. Morgan Private Bank, where he managed more than 150 client relationships and specialized in trust and estate administration with an emphasis on Louisiana trust laws, as well as comprehensive investment management strategies.
Workers' compensation insurance company LWCC has named David White as vice president, chief internal auditor.
White previously was vice president, internal audit for LWCC from 2007 to 2012. Most recently, he was vice president, internal audit for Hannover Life Reassurance Co. of America. White has more that 40 years of audit experience in the insurance, reinsurance, telecommunications and retail industries, and expertise across operations, financial accounting and information systems. He earned a bachelor’s degree in accounting from the New York Institute of Technology and an MBA from St. John’s University.
NEW ORLEANS AREA
Olivette Temple, founder and president of Temple’s Preschool Education Foundation, has been elected president of the Childcare Association of Louisiana, a statewide professional membership organization of licensed early learning centers and early childhood educators.
Temple has been an educator in the early childhood education profession for more than 25 years.
The New Orleans Steamboat Co., which operates the Natchez, announced that Charles CJ Lardner has been certified as a captain with the completion of his 1600 Ton Masters of Western Rivers.
The New Orleans native graduated from Grace King High School in 2007 and became a deckhand. Through continued studies in the marine industry, he now holds three licenses, the other two being first-class pilot and 100 Ton Masters of Inland Waters. He can fulfill three roles: a relief pilot, first mate and watchman.
Sean Flinn has been promoted to associate chief operating officer of Tulane Health System, primarily providing executive leadership to Tulane’s 28 ambulatory clinics throughout the New Orleans region.
Flinn joined Tulane Medical Center in 2014 as an administrative resident while completing his master’s degree in health care administration from Tulane University. He continued with Tulane as an administrative fellow and was promoted to director of operations for four of Tulane’s ambulatory clinics. Flinn became the administrative director of orthopedics in 2016, and spent the past year as a health system vice president where he provided leadership, operational oversight and financial accountability for key service lines, including orthopedics and general surgery. His bachelor’s degree is in management from the Tulane University A.B. School of Business.
Zippy Shell of Louisiana has named Joanell Jacques as general manager, overseeing moving and storage operations for the company in the greater New Orleans area.
Jacques was with Steris Corp. as a service technician and assistant project manager for hospital clients. Jacques also is a retired staff sergeant in the U.S. Air Force, where she served for seven years. Jacques has a bachelor's degree from the University of Maryland University College and an associate degree in electronic technology from the Community College of the Air Force.
AROUND LOUISIANA
Former Sysco Louisiana Seafood Chairman Jim Gossen, a native of Lafayette living in Houston, was re-elected president of the Gulf Seafood Foundation, which supports and promotes high standards for the Gulf’s commercial and recreational fisheries industry. Frank Randol, a seafood processor and owner of Randol’s Restaurant in Lafayette, secretary.
Other officers are Raz Halili, of Prestige Oysters in San Leon, Texas, vice president, and Jennifer Jenkins, of Crystal Seas Oysters in Pass Christian, Mississippi, treasurer. Joining the organization's board are Beth Walton, executive director of Oyster South in Alabama, and Father Sinclair Oubre, a Catholic Diocesan priest and treasurer of the Port Arthur Area Shrimpers Association in Texas.