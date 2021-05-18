Businesses across the Baton Rouge metro area weighed their options on Tuesday morning as overnight storms brought flash flooding to the region, even in areas which did not appear to have previous issues.
Stranded vehicles littered major thoroughfares through mid-morning especially along Essen Lane and Bluebonnet Boulevard, two of the city's busiest roadways during the work week. Tow trucks appeared to be in short supply as police monitored stalled cars nearby Interstate 10 hours after flash flooding swept across the area.
Flooding near Siegen Lane, just south of the Mall of Louisiana, meant a nearby creek jumped the banks making roadways typically not prone to high water issues unpassable.
Nearby businesses alone Siegen Lane, such as The Ambrosia Bakery, which often has significant customer foot traffic, was closed according to its Facebook page.
"Due to the severe weather that has occurred in the Baton Rouge area the Bakery will be closed today," according to the Facebook post. "We hope to be able to resume our normal hours on Wednesday."
Likewise, the Baton Rouge Top Golf which sits on the south end of the Mall of Louisiana was closed.
"For the safety of our associates and guests, Topgolf Baton Rouge will be closed today due to the severe weather," according to its website.
Even beer delivery distributor Mockler Beverage Company, opted to work remotely and pause alcohol deliveries due to severe weather and prolonged flooding along roadways.
"It may not be beer delivery conditions but it’s definitely some beer drinking conditions," according to its quippy Facebook post. "Can’t make it to the office today, we will try again tomorrow."
Some businesses were still operational, such as Associated Grocers on Perkins Road, which delivers wholesale items to grocery stores.
Other businesses, such as Mestizos, a Mexican restaurant along South Acadian Thruway which has flooded before once again had water inside the property and was closed for clean up crews.
Baton Rouge Music Studios, which sits along lower lying areas of Burbank Road and Gardere Lane, asked local residents for help sucking out excess flood waters. All of its in-person rehearsals and lessons were cancelled on Tuesday.
"Our studio took on a lot of water last night and most of our instruments have been affected," according to its Facebook page. "If anyone has push brooms, shop (vacuums), dehumidifiers please consider heading over to the studio over the next few hours to help remove the water."
Some area financial institutions temporarily closed many locations due to severe weather such as the Regions Bank branches on Highland Road, Jefferson Highway, Siegen Lane, College Drive, Woodlawn, Burnside and Monticello.
For Regions Bank, the O'Neal Lane, Bon Carre along Florida Boulevard, Airline Highway, Bluebonnet, South Sherwood, Essen Lane locations remained open alongside Prairieville, Zachary and Gonzales.