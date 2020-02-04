Louisiana Workers’ Compensation Co. has purchased the former Red Roof Inn on South Acadian Thruway, less than three months after it bought the neighboring LaQuinta Inn.
Both are being demolished, giving the workers' comp company additional room near its offices.
LWCC paid $4.1 million for the Red Roof property at 2445 South Acadian Thruway, according to documents filed Monday with the East Baton Rouge Clerk of Court’s office. The seller was Jayvivek LLC of Mobile, Alabama.
The 132-room hotel recently closed.
The company bought the nearby 140-room LaQuinta at 2333 S. Acadian in early November for $4.4 million.
After news of the LaQuinta deal came out, the owners of the Red Roof approached LWCC, said Seth Irby, a spokesman for the worker’s compensation company. “They were looking to sell the hotel,” he said. “We saw an opportunity to further enhance the area.”
LWCC is in the process of tearing down the LaQuinta, which sits on a 2.7-acre site next to its offices. Plans are to demolish the Red Roof Inn, which sits on 3.2 acres. This will give LWCC nearly 6 acres of land for future development.
Irby said LWCC hasn’t determined what it will do with the land.
“We’re still trying to determine which long-term option is best for the community,” he said.
LWCC is in the midst of a $22.7 million renovation of its offices, a move that is scheduled to give the business more space to lease to tenants. Plans are to have two stories of the eight-story building up for lease.