Louisiana Workers’ Compensation Company has purchased the former Red Roof Inn on South Acadian Thruway, less than three months after it bought the neighboring LaQuinta Inn.

LWCC paid $4.1 million for the property at 2445 South Acadian Thruway, according to documents filed Monday with the East Baton Rouge Clerk of Court’s office. The seller was Jayvivek LLC of Mobile, Alabama.

The 132-room hotel has recently closed.