A Washington company said it will convert a former shipyard near Jennings into a manufacturing facility, a move that will create 100 jobs.
The jobs at Greenberry Industrial will have an average annual salary of $62,000, plus benefits, Louisiana Economic Development officials said. Another 144 indirect jobs will be created in southwest Louisiana.
Greenberry plans to build heavy industrial modules for the petrochemical, maritime, energy, pulp and paper and semiconductor sectors. The site on the Mermentau River had been a Gulf Islands Shipyard fabrication yard and has been empty since December 2020.
The company is spending $500,000 to retrofit the facility. Hiring is expected to begin this month, in anticipation of the work being finished at the end of April.
Greenberry is a wholly owned subsidiary of NAES Corporation, a service provider for the energy industry. The company is expected to utilize the state's Quality Jobs program.