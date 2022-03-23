Federal contract workers at a Bogalusa call center plan to go on strike Wednesday, demanding fair pay, paid sick leave and the chance to form a union.
The employees at Maximus are carrying out the strike on the anniversary of President Barack Obama signing the Affordable Care Act into law. The call center handles questions about health care under a $5.5 billion contract with the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.
“We need these basic improvements to our working conditions for ourselves and our families because no one working for a multi-billion-dollar corporation like Maximus should have to worry about how they’re going to make ends meet,” said Mya Harris, who works in the internal support group at the Bogalusa call center.
Maximus set the minimum wage for call center employees at $15 an hour in September. But Harris said there are some federal workers with similar jobs that make $60,000 a year annually, which comes to nearly $29 an hour.
“These pay raises are still not enough,” she said. “Gas is almost off the chart; food, housing, insurance have all gone up.”
Between 600 and 700 people work at the Bogalusa call center. A strike is also planned at the Maximus call center in Hattiesburg, Mississippi.
Last week, Harris spoke to Maximus shareholders to call for the company to conduct a racial equality audit. Officials with the Service Employees International Union said nearly 75% of the Bogalusa workers are people of color and almost 83% are women.
The SEIU noted that none of Maximus’ top executives or business leaders are Black.
“We would like to see equality, we would like to see fairness when it comes to promotions,” Harris said. She charged Maximus with promoting employees who “kiss behind, or are one of the favorites”.
Just over 64% of shareholders voted in favor of the racial equality audit. In a statement, Maximus said that improving diversity was an essential goal of the company. An independent audit was done last year of company human resources policies and practices, including those relating to racial equity, diversity and inclusion.
“Creating a diverse, equitable, and inclusive company for all is not only the right thing to do,” Maximus said, “but is also central to our mission of ‘Helping Government Serve the People’ and our ability to positively impact our communities.”