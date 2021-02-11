Pool Corp. saw sales swell last year as fourth-quarter net income increased to $59.1 million, or 1.47 cents per share in earnings.
That is a 40% increased compared to $18 million in sales during the quarter ending December 2019 with 45 cents per share.
Likewise, the Covington-based wholesale pool supply business saw year-end net income grow to $366 million, or $9.14 per share, up from $261.5 million or $6.57 per share in 2019.
Customer demand for pool supplies increased significantly as the coronavirus pandemic prompted many individuals to stay at home.
Fourth quarter net sales grew to $839.2 million, up from $582.2 million during fourth quarter 2019. Year end net sales hit $3.9 billion up from $3.1 billion in 2019.
Gross profit jumped to $239 million, up from $162 million during fourth quarter 2019. Annual gross profit grew to $1.1 billion, up from $924,925 in 2019.
Pool Corp.'s shares were trading around $339 per share, down from its 52-week-peak of $390 per share in January.
“As the pandemic forced families to spend more time at home in 2020, they sought out opportunities to create or expand existing home-based outdoor living and entertainment spaces. This created unprecedented demand throughout our markets," said Peter D. Arvan CEO of Pool Corp. in a news release.