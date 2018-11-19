Peachtree Tents & Events in Georgia was ranked atop LSU's 2018 list of 100 fastest-growing companies, while Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers in Baton Rouge won the Summit Award as the company bringing in the most revenue.
The list recognizes the 100 fastest-growing Tiger-owned or Tiger-led businesses in the world, based on financial information submitted to LSU for the annual rankings that take into account compound annual growth over a three-year period.
Joe Freedman serves as Peachtree's chief executive officer and is a graduate of LSU’s E. J. Ourso College of Business.
Brad Sanders, co-CEO, for Raising Cane’s is an architecture graduate from LSU’s College of Art & Design.
Since the inaugural LSU 100 event in 2011, five companies have made the list all eight years: Global Data Vault; Horizon Wealth Management; Lipsey’s LLC; SGS Petroleum Service Corp.; and USA Technologies Inc.
The companies by rank, name, headquarters location and year founded are:
1 Peachtree Tents & Events LLC Atlanta, Ga. 2006
2 Oasis Spaces LLC Baton Rouge, La. 2013
3 Emergent Method Baton Rouge, La. 2012
4 Franklin Associates LLC Baton Rouge, La. 2005
5 Rampart Resources Inc. Baton Rouge, La. 1989
6 Walk-On's Bistreaux & Bar Baton Rouge, La. 2003
7 Legacy Title LLC Baton Rouge, La. 2002
8 Anytime Flooring LLC Baton Rouge, La. 2009
9 Obvious Advertising Lake Charles, La. 2012
10 Honey Island Enterprises Ltd. (dba Maritime Veterinary Imaging and Radterra) North Wiltshire, PEI, Canada 2007
11 Facilities Maintenance Management Baton Rouge, La. 2010
12 Strait Dallas, Texas 2006
13 Quality Testing Inc. Baton Rouge, La. 1996
14 Elite Fulfillment Solutions Dallas, Texas 2011
15 Information Management Solutions LLC d/b/a Secure Shredding and Recycling Baton Rouge, La. 2009
16 E-Claim.com LLC Belle Chase, La. 1999
17 Finger Dye Spann Inc. Katy, Texas 1956
18 Automated Solutions Sawmills, N.C. 1998
19 Tech Advocate Group Baton Rouge, La. 2012
20 USA Technologies, Inc. Malvern, Penn. 1992
21 Horizon Wealth Management Baton Rouge, La. 1999
22 Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers Baton Rouge, La. 1996
23 Gremillion Mechanical Inc. Sunshine, La. 1989
24 BlinkJar Media Baton Rouge, La. 2012
25 Bite and Booze LLC Baton Rouge, La. 2011
26 Quality Engineering & Surveying LLC Port Vincent, La. 2009
27 VGraham LLC Baton Rouge, La. 2012
28 Vets Heart Pets PC Austin, Texas 2010
29 Pearl Events Austin Austin, Texas 2010
30 Window World of Baton Rouge Baton Rouge, La. 2002
31 Geocent Metairie, La. 2008
32 IWD Agency Baton Rouge, La. 2005
33 Vivid Ink Graphics Baton Rouge, La. 1999
34 Marucci Sports Baton Rouge, La. 2009
35 Joubert Law Firm APLC Baton Rouge, La. 2002
36 Sustainable Harvesters Hockley, Texas 2012
37 Asakura Robinson Company LLC Houston, Texas 2004
38 SEJ Services LLC Mt. Pleasant, S.C. 2011
39 The Bridal Boutique by MaeMe Metairie, La. 2010
40 Ryan Gootee General Contractors LLC Metairie, La. 2004
41 Ouachita Industrial Supply Inc. Gonzales, La. 2006
42 Remson|Haley|Herpin Architects APAC Baton Rouge, La. 1995
43 Carmouche Insurance Inc. Baton Rouge, La. 1975
44 SRI Telecom LLC Baton Rouge, La. 1998
45 Mela and Roam Houston, Texas 2011
46 Gatorworks Baton Rouge, La. 2006
47 Bulldog Solutions Inc. Austin, Texas 2005
48 Scheffy Construction LLC Baton Rouge, La. 2014
49 Pod Pack International LTD. Baton Rouge, La. 1996
50 CORE Health Networks Baton Rouge, La. 2008
51 GlobalSpeak Translations Houston, Texas 2011
52 Aydell Investments LLC dba Sport Clips French Settlement, La. 2010
53 Argent Financial Group Inc. Ruston, La. 1990
54 Western Institute for Biomedical Research Salt Lake City, Utah 1989
55 Watson, McMillin & Street LLP Monroe, La. 2000
56 Scott Foust Studios LLC Scottsdale, Ariz. 2010
57 Gauthier Amedee Gonzales, La. 1998
58 New Orleans Roast Covington, La. 2008
59 Distinctive Art Source Manassas, Va. 2003
60 GULFGATE CONSTRUCTION LLC Lafayette, La. 1999
61 PERRY, BALHOFF, MENGIS & BURNS LLC Baton Rouge, La. 1995
62 Hickory Small Animal Hospital Ponchatoula, La. 2009
63 Pontchartrain Partners LLC New Orleans, La. 2009
64 Sigma Marble and Granite Inc. Dallas, Texas 1987
65 Investar Bank Baton Rouge, La. 2006
66 Global Data Vault Dallas, Texas 2004
67 Carter & Hatcher Consulting LLC Houston, Texas 2007
68 LaBorde Therapy Center LLC Lafayette, La. 2001
69 Pinot's Palette Houston, Texas 2009
70 The Lofton Corporation d.b.a. Lofton Staffing Services Baton Rouge, La. 1979
71 Answering Bureau, Inc. dba Dexcomm Carencro, La. 1954
72 Recruiting Source International LLC Katy, Texas 2003
73 Cane River Pecan Company New Iberia, La. 1983
74 BMI Audit Services LLC South Bend, Ind. 1998
75 Perry Dampf Dispute Solutions Baton Rouge, La. 2002
76 The Anderson Group Real Estate Services Nashville, La. 2006
77 B&G Food Enterprises LLC Morgan City, La. 1982
78 MasteryPrep Baton Rouge, La. 2010
79 SGS Petroleum Service Corporation Baton Rouge, La. 1952
80 Metairie Small Animal Hospital Metairie, La. 1946
81 Smith+Baker Landscapes Baton Rouge, La. 2004
82 Mattress Direct Baton Rouge, La. 2001
83 Red River Bank Alexandria, La. 1999
84 Xdesign Inc. Baton Rouge, La. 1990
85 ROSA Enterprises Corporation d/b/a The UPS Store 2305 Baton Rouge, La. 2008
86 Hospice Care of South Carolina Spartanburg, S.C. 1997
87 Ritter Maher Architects Baton Rouge, La. 2003
88 Henry Insurance Service Inc. Baton Rouge, La. 1983
89 LIPSEY'S LLC Baton Rouge, La. 1977
90 Red Six Media Baton Rouge, La. 2009
91 Skyhawk Baton Rouge, La. 2009
92 H. Davis Cole & Associates LLC New Orleans, La. 2006
93 Royal Treatment: Pet Manor & Grooming Spa Baton Rouge, La. 2010
94 Arkel Constructors LLC Baton Rouge, La. 1981
95 J.P. Oil Company Lafayette, LA 1985
96 A Dogs Day Out LLC Fairfax, VA 2004
97 Vintage Realty Co. Shreveport, La. 1988
98 The Pangburn Group Inc. New Roads, La. 1996
99 The Relocation Center St. Francisville, La. 1993
100 Provident Resources Group Inc. Baton Rouge, La. 1999