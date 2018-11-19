Peachtree Tents & Events in Georgia was ranked atop LSU's 2018 list of 100 fastest-growing companies, while Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers in Baton Rouge won the Summit Award as the company bringing in the most revenue.

The list recognizes the 100 fastest-growing Tiger-owned or Tiger-led businesses in the world, based on financial information submitted to LSU for the annual rankings that take into account compound annual growth over a three-year period.

Joe Freedman serves as Peachtree's chief executive officer and is a graduate of LSU’s E. J. Ourso College of Business.

Brad Sanders, co-CEO, for Raising Cane’s is an architecture graduate from LSU’s College of Art & Design.

Since the inaugural LSU 100 event in 2011, five companies have made the list all eight years: Global Data Vault; Horizon Wealth Management; Lipsey’s LLC; SGS Petroleum Service Corp.; and USA Technologies Inc.

The companies by rank, name, headquarters location and year founded are:

1 Peachtree Tents & Events LLC Atlanta, Ga. 2006

2 Oasis Spaces LLC Baton Rouge, La. 2013

3 Emergent Method Baton Rouge, La. 2012

4 Franklin Associates LLC Baton Rouge, La. 2005

5 Rampart Resources Inc. Baton Rouge, La. 1989

6 Walk-On's Bistreaux & Bar Baton Rouge, La. 2003

7 Legacy Title LLC Baton Rouge, La. 2002

8 Anytime Flooring LLC Baton Rouge, La. 2009

9 Obvious Advertising Lake Charles, La. 2012

10 Honey Island Enterprises Ltd. (dba Maritime Veterinary Imaging and Radterra) North Wiltshire, PEI, Canada 2007

11 Facilities Maintenance Management Baton Rouge, La. 2010

12 Strait Dallas, Texas 2006

13 Quality Testing Inc. Baton Rouge, La. 1996

14 Elite Fulfillment Solutions Dallas, Texas 2011

15 Information Management Solutions LLC d/b/a Secure Shredding and Recycling Baton Rouge, La. 2009

16 E-Claim.com LLC Belle Chase, La. 1999

17 Finger Dye Spann Inc. Katy, Texas 1956

18 Automated Solutions Sawmills, N.C. 1998

19 Tech Advocate Group Baton Rouge, La. 2012

20 USA Technologies, Inc. Malvern, Penn. 1992

21 Horizon Wealth Management Baton Rouge, La. 1999

22 Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers Baton Rouge, La. 1996

23 Gremillion Mechanical Inc. Sunshine, La. 1989

24 BlinkJar Media Baton Rouge, La. 2012

25 Bite and Booze LLC Baton Rouge, La. 2011

26 Quality Engineering & Surveying LLC Port Vincent, La. 2009

27 VGraham LLC Baton Rouge, La. 2012

28 Vets Heart Pets PC Austin, Texas 2010

29 Pearl Events Austin Austin, Texas 2010

30 Window World of Baton Rouge Baton Rouge, La. 2002

31 Geocent Metairie, La. 2008

32 IWD Agency Baton Rouge, La. 2005

33 Vivid Ink Graphics Baton Rouge, La. 1999

34 Marucci Sports Baton Rouge, La. 2009

35 Joubert Law Firm APLC Baton Rouge, La. 2002

36 Sustainable Harvesters Hockley, Texas 2012

37 Asakura Robinson Company LLC Houston, Texas 2004

38 SEJ Services LLC Mt. Pleasant, S.C. 2011

39 The Bridal Boutique by MaeMe Metairie, La. 2010

40 Ryan Gootee General Contractors LLC Metairie, La. 2004

41 Ouachita Industrial Supply Inc. Gonzales, La. 2006

42 Remson|Haley|Herpin Architects APAC Baton Rouge, La. 1995

43 Carmouche Insurance Inc. Baton Rouge, La. 1975

44 SRI Telecom LLC Baton Rouge, La. 1998

45 Mela and Roam Houston, Texas 2011

46 Gatorworks Baton Rouge, La. 2006

47 Bulldog Solutions Inc. Austin, Texas 2005

48 Scheffy Construction LLC Baton Rouge, La. 2014

49 Pod Pack International LTD. Baton Rouge, La. 1996

50 CORE Health Networks Baton Rouge, La. 2008

51 GlobalSpeak Translations Houston, Texas 2011

52 Aydell Investments LLC dba Sport Clips French Settlement, La. 2010

53 Argent Financial Group Inc. Ruston, La. 1990

54 Western Institute for Biomedical Research Salt Lake City, Utah 1989

55 Watson, McMillin & Street LLP Monroe, La. 2000

56 Scott Foust Studios LLC Scottsdale, Ariz. 2010

57 Gauthier Amedee Gonzales, La. 1998

58 New Orleans Roast Covington, La. 2008

59 Distinctive Art Source Manassas, Va. 2003

60 GULFGATE CONSTRUCTION LLC Lafayette, La. 1999

61 PERRY, BALHOFF, MENGIS & BURNS LLC Baton Rouge, La. 1995

62 Hickory Small Animal Hospital Ponchatoula, La. 2009

63 Pontchartrain Partners LLC New Orleans, La. 2009

64 Sigma Marble and Granite Inc. Dallas, Texas 1987

65 Investar Bank Baton Rouge, La. 2006

66 Global Data Vault Dallas, Texas 2004

67 Carter & Hatcher Consulting LLC Houston, Texas 2007

68 LaBorde Therapy Center LLC Lafayette, La. 2001

69 Pinot's Palette Houston, Texas 2009

70 The Lofton Corporation d.b.a. Lofton Staffing Services Baton Rouge, La. 1979

71 Answering Bureau, Inc. dba Dexcomm Carencro, La. 1954

72 Recruiting Source International LLC Katy, Texas 2003

73 Cane River Pecan Company New Iberia, La. 1983

74 BMI Audit Services LLC South Bend, Ind. 1998

75 Perry Dampf Dispute Solutions Baton Rouge, La. 2002

76 The Anderson Group Real Estate Services Nashville, La. 2006

77 B&G Food Enterprises LLC Morgan City, La. 1982

78 MasteryPrep Baton Rouge, La. 2010

79 SGS Petroleum Service Corporation Baton Rouge, La. 1952

80 Metairie Small Animal Hospital Metairie, La. 1946

81 Smith+Baker Landscapes Baton Rouge, La. 2004

82 Mattress Direct Baton Rouge, La. 2001

83 Red River Bank Alexandria, La. 1999

84 Xdesign Inc. Baton Rouge, La. 1990

85 ROSA Enterprises Corporation d/b/a The UPS Store 2305 Baton Rouge, La. 2008

86 Hospice Care of South Carolina Spartanburg, S.C. 1997

87 Ritter Maher Architects Baton Rouge, La. 2003

88 Henry Insurance Service Inc. Baton Rouge, La. 1983

89 LIPSEY'S LLC Baton Rouge, La. 1977

90 Red Six Media Baton Rouge, La. 2009

91 Skyhawk Baton Rouge, La. 2009

92 H. Davis Cole & Associates LLC New Orleans, La. 2006

93 Royal Treatment: Pet Manor & Grooming Spa Baton Rouge, La. 2010

94 Arkel Constructors LLC Baton Rouge, La. 1981

95 J.P. Oil Company Lafayette, LA 1985

96 A Dogs Day Out LLC Fairfax, VA 2004

97 Vintage Realty Co. Shreveport, La. 1988

98 The Pangburn Group Inc. New Roads, La. 1996

99 The Relocation Center St. Francisville, La. 1993

100 Provident Resources Group Inc. Baton Rouge, La. 1999

