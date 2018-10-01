WASHINGTON — American dairy farmers get more access to the Canadian market. U.S. drug companies can fend off generic competition for a few more years. Automakers are under pressure to build more cars where workers earn decent wages.
A new trade agreement — hammered out late Sunday between the United States and Canada, following an earlier U.S.-Mexico deal — shakes up but likely won't revolutionize the way businesses operate within the three-country trade bloc, national experts said, as the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement replaces the 24-year-old North American Free Trade Agreement.
Louisiana industries that were “deservedly nervous” in recent months with trading relationships up in the air will benefit from the predictability brought by the new deal, said Edward Hayes, a New Orleans trade attorney with Leake & Andersson. The growth Louisiana has seen under NAFTA will likely increase, he said.
Mexico and Canada are both top trading partners with Louisiana. Nearly 13 percent of Louisiana exports go to Mexico, making it the second-largest export market for the state, at $7.3 billion in 2017. Canada represented about 5 percent of Louisiana exports last year, ranking fourth at $2.7 billion. Both countries, in turn, ship billions of dollars worth of goods to the state.
“Completing this negotiation is a big step for Louisiana,” Hayes said. “The new USMCA will not only allow us continued market access in … commodities like petroleum and agriculture, but will open up new opportunities in digital services, government procurement and inbound FDI (foreign direct investment).”
Louisiana exports to both Mexico and Canada have increased substantially since the inception of NAFTA, said Caitlin Cain, chief executive officer of the World Trade Center of New Orleans. Since 2007, exports from Louisiana to NAFTA markets grew by 89 percent.
Most of the revisions in the USMCA focus on more “macro issues” like automobile content requirements, dairy, wages and labor issues, exchange rates and dispute resolution processes, Cain said. Those may not directly impact many Louisiana businesses, she added, but “lend clarity to previous sticking points.”
“NAFTA is incredibly important to Louisiana so having all parties now at the table and ready to move forward bodes well for Louisiana businesses,” Cain said.
Local tech companies could also benefit from better IP, trademark and digital protections under the deal.
NAFTA tore down trade barriers between the three countries 24 years ago, but encouraged factories to move to Mexico to take advantage of low-wage labor in what President Donald Trump called a job-killing "disaster" for the United States.
Sunday's agreement is meant to bring manufacturing back to the United States. But America had to make some concessions, too. For example, it agreed to retain a NAFTA dispute-resolution process that it wanted to jettison but Canada insisted on keeping.
Trump hailed his revamped agreement as a breakthrough for U.S. workers, vowing to sign it by late November. But it still faces a lengthy path to congressional approval after serving for two decades as a political football for American manufacturing woes.
U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-Louisiana, a member of the Senate Finance Committee, applauded the Trump administration’s securing a trilateral trade deal with Canada and Mexico, noting that "Louisiana is home to five of the top 15 U.S. ports by tonnage, making Louisiana essential in exporting American goods around the world."
Canada, the United States' No. 2 trading partner, is by far the No. 1 destination for U.S. exports, and the U.S. market accounts for 75 percent of what Canada sells abroad. In all, Trump said, the pact covers $1.2 trillion in trade.
With a satisfied smile, the president said the new name had a "good ring to it," repeating U-S-M-C-A several times. But he noted that the agreement would need to be ratified by Congress, a step that could be affected by the outcome of the fall elections as Democrats seek to regain majorities in the House and Senate.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Monday that his country was in a more stable place now that it had completed the negotiations. He said the deal needed to be fair since one trading partner was 10 times larger. He said Canada did not simply accept "any deal."
"We got the right deal. We got a win-win-win for all three countries," Trudeau said.
Likewise, outgoing Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto said via Twitter that the deal negotiated over the past 13 months "achieves what we proposed at the beginning: a win-win-win agreement."
Despite Trump's jibe at the Democrats, their comments on the agreement were largely muted, though many lawmakers said the way the provisions of the deal are enforced would be critical.
"As someone who voted against NAFTA and opposed it for many years, I knew it needed fixing. The president deserves praise for taking large steps to improve it," said Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer of New York. He said any final agreement "must be judged on how it benefits and protects middle class families and the working people in our country."
The new pact will require regional content of 75 percent for automobiles, and also that 40 to 45 percent of vehicles coming to the U.S. be produced in plants paying at least $16 per hour. Mexico's incoming foreign relations secretary, Marcelo Ebrard, said some new regulations may pose challenges for companies to adapt to. However, he also said that "finishing this process of renegotiation provides certainty for financial markets, investment and job creation in our country."
The new deal also provides some protection to Canada and Mexico if Trump goes ahead with his threat to slap 20 percent to 25 percent taxes on imported cars, trucks and auto parts. It would exclude from the proposed tariffs 2.6 million passenger vehicles from both Canada and Mexico.
The new agreement would give U.S. farmers greater access to the Canadian dairy market.
Trump has raged about Canada's tariffs on dairy imports, which can approach 300 percent. American dairy farmers have also complained about Canadian policies that priced the U.S. out of the market for some dairy powders and allowed Canada to flood world markets with its own versions.
The new agreement ends the discriminatory pricing and restricts Canadian exports of dairy powders.
It also expands U.S. access to up to 3.75 percent of the Canadian dairy market (versus 3.25 percent in the Trans-Pacific Partnership agreement the Obama administration negotiated but Trump nixed his first week in office). Above that level, U.S. dairy farmers will still face Canada's punishing tariffs. And the "supply management" system Canada uses to protect its farmers is still largely in place.
Still, trade attorney Daniel Ujczo of the Dickinson Wright law firm said that "the U.S. dairy industry seems happy … for now."
The new trade pact delivers a windfall to pharmaceutical companies that make biologics — ultra-expensive drugs produced in living cells. It gives them 10 years of protection from generic competition, up from eight the Obama administration had negotiated in the TPP.
But good news for the pharmaceutical industry could be bad news for users of the drugs and for government policymakers trying to hold down health-care costs.
"New monopoly privileges for pharmaceutical firms ... could undermine reforms needed to make medicine more affordable here and increase prices in Mexico and Canada, limiting access to lifesaving medicines," Wallach said.
The United States also pressured Canada and Mexico to raise the dollar amount that shipments must reach before they become subject to import duties. Canada, for instance, will allow tax- and duty-free shipments worth up to about $31, up from $16 under NAFTA.
The change makes U.S. products more competitive in Canada because they will be subject to less tax at the border — and delivers savings to Canadians who shop online. However, trade attorney Ujczo notes, the higher threshold poses a threat to Canadian retailers.
For Trump, the agreement offered vindication for his hardline trade policies that have roiled relations with China, the European Union and America's North American neighbors while causing concerns among Midwest farmers and manufacturers worried about retaliation. Trump's advisers view the trade pact as a political winner in battleground states critical to the president's 2016 victory and home to tens of thousands of auto workers and manufacturers who could benefit from the changes.
But the president said his administration had not yet agreed to lift tariffs on steel and aluminum imports from Canada, a contentious issue between the two neighbors.
Trump has used U.S. tariffs on billions of dollars' worth of imported goods from China and other nations as a negotiating tactic and said the North American deal offered evidence that his approach was working. "Without tariffs, we wouldn't be standing here," he said.