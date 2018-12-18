Dr. Trey Dunbar has been named president of Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Health, overseeing the operations of its freestanding children’s hospital opening in October 2019 in Baton Rouge and the regional strategy for Children’s Health across the Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady Health System.
Dunbar is returning to the Lake after serving as chief medical officer for Tulane Health System and as the Elsie Schaefer chair and section chief of neonatology, as well the vice chair for patient safety and quality in the Department of Pediatrics at Tulane School of Medicine.
“Dr. Dunbar is a well-respected physician throughout Louisiana whose extensive experience in pediatric care is a perfect fit for Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Health,” said K. Scott Wester, president and chief executive officer of Our Lady of the Lake.
“I am excited by what the future holds for children’s health across our region as we build Louisiana’s children’s hospital and strengthen the statewide network of pediatric care,” Dunbar said.
The Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Health network includes hospital-based services at the main campus in Baton Rouge and the future freestanding hospital off Interstate 10 at Essen Lane, as well as in Monroe with St. Francis Pediatrics. It also connects pediatricians, pediatric specialists and other health providers across our state with clinics in the Baton Rouge region, Hammond, Lafayette and Monroe.
Dunbar has been a practicing neonatologist in Louisiana since 2001 and was the pediatric residency program director at Our Lady of the Lake from 2011 to 2016 before going to the Tulane Health System.
“Dr. Dunbar is a terrific leader, physician and teacher. His ‘true north’ is caring for people and growing gifted teams,” Dr. William Lunn, president and CEO of Tulane Health System said. “Dr. Dunbar has truly helped Tulane Health System live up to our mission of providing world-class patient care, education and research.”
A 1994 graduate of Wake Forest University School of Medicine, Dr. Dunbar is certified by the American Board of Pediatrics in general pediatrics, and neonatal-perinatal medicine. He completed his pediatrics residency at the University of Virginia Health Sciences Center in 1997 and his neonatal-perinatal medicine fellowship at Johns Hopkins University in 2000. In 2007, Dunbar graduated from the LSU Ourso College of Business with his Master's of Business Administration.