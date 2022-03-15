The former Chase Bank branch on Siegen Lane is in the process of becoming a Sherwin-Williams store. The building at 8751 Siegen is being remodeled and a 1,500 square foot space is being added. The work should be completed by late May-early June. The building became vacant in fall 2020, when Chase moved into a bigger branch at the Siegen-Perkins Road intersection.
Is there a business under construction or renovation in your neighborhood and you want to know what it is? Send an email with a picture or the location to tboone@theadvocate.com.