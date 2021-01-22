While the Louisiana economy was devastated by the coronavirus pandemic in 2020, the 2021 forecast is “cautiously optimistic,, the head of Louisiana’s economic development agency said Friday. Despite the headwinds caused by the pandemic, several sectors of the Louisiana economy have remained strong, such as agriculture, timber, ports and logistics, said Don Pierson, Louisiana Economic Development secretary. “We maintain a lot of economic strength to build on, grow on,” he said during an Economic Outlook 2021 summit hosted by the newspaper.