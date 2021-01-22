Local experts provided a forecast of what the new year has in store for the Louisiana economy Friday during The Advocate's Outlook 2021 economic summit. Here are five major takeaways from the online event:
The 2021 forecast for the Louisiana economy is “cautiously optimistic."
Despite the headwinds caused by the coronavirus pandemic, several sectors of the Louisiana economy have remained strong, such as agriculture, timber, ports and logistics, said Don Pierson, Louisiana Economic Development secretary. “We maintain a lot of economic strength to build on, grow on,” he said.
The key is the success of the coronavirus vaccine program. Once people feel safe, consumer confidence will return and leisure and business travel, which is so important to Louisiana, will resume.
“We want those cruise ships cruising,” Pierson said. “We want business travel back in the state.”
The short term outlook for the restaurant industry is bleak, and more federal assistance is needed.
A recent survey of Louisiana restaurant operators found that 54% have seen their sales drop off during the pandemic and 30% don’t think they will be able to last six months, said Ti Martin, co-proprietor of Commander's Palace.
“My sales this month are 26% of what they were in January of last year and costs are up,” she said.
The next round of federal Paycheck Protection Program loans can’t come fast enough to help restaurant operators. And Martin said the government needs to do a targeted relief program for restaurants, similar to what was done for airlines. New Orleans needs to develop its own plan to help the industry recover, just like the city did after Hurricane Katrina.
There is hope the success of the vaccine program will allow people to start dining out and the pent-up demand will lead to skyrocketing sales. “But between there and here, we’re going to lose some darn good restaurants,” Martin said.
The closure of the Shell Convent refinery shows how competitive the oil and gas industry is.
The recent shutdown of Shell Convent put about 700 employees out of work and knocked out one of the pillars of the south Louisiana economy. Not only are oil and gas companies competing with each other, but facilities owned by the same business are having to fight against each other for diminishing resources, said David Dismukes, executive director of the LSU Center for Energy Studies.
“Exxon Baton Rouge competes with Exxon Baytown (Texas) and that’s only going to get more intense,” he said.
Because of the pandemic and the worldwide economic slowdown it caused, some companies cut capital expenditures between 15% and 30%. Dismukes said capital spending isn’t expected to rebound to 2019 levels until 2025. At the same time, the Biden administration is taking steps to address climate change, such as temporarily suspending offshore oil and gas leases and halting work on the Keystone XL pipeline.
“Workers here in Louisiana will be impacted by this,” he said.
The chemical industry is poised to see substantial growth in late 2021 and early 2022.
The worldwide economic slowdown caused by the pandemic created issues for the chemical industry, said Gregory Bowser, president and CEO of the Louisiana Chemical Association. And while that was going on, the Lake Charles area was rocked by hurricanes, which severely damaged plants and displaced thousands of employees.
“It may be early 2022 before some of those plants come back online,” he said.
The slowdown and repairs are an excellent opportunity for plants to look forward and use new technologies to reduce emissions and control climate change. This will also make those facilities more competitive, Bowser said. “We have to build back a little better than before,” he said.
Renewable energy in Louisiana has opportunities, but challenges.
The price of solar energy has dropped dramatically and Entergy is now buying power from a solar farm in West Baton Rouge Parish, said Phillip May, president and CEO of Entergy Louisiana.
But there are some issues with the widespread use of solar energy, such as the simple fact that you can’t generate power at night.
“For the portfolio for us to go forward competitively with renewable energy, we need new technologies and some of them don’t exist today,” he said.
Some Louisiana companies are helping to set up offshore wind farms on the East Coast, using skills they developed supporting the offshore oil and gas industry. But May said the Gulf of Mexico isn’t quite ready yet to become a hotbed of wind power.
“There are attractive wind fields in the Gulf of Mexico, but they are not particularly economical for Louisiana,” he said. “We have cheaper sources of power available.”