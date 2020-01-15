A $3.4 million grant has been awarded to the LSU Engineering department to fund 21 cybersecurity scholarships over a 5-year period.
LSU was one of 11 new schools to be awarded the National Science Foundation Scholarship for Service Grant. The first round of scholarships will be awarded this fall.
Scholarship recipients will participate in an intensive program in cybersecurity that includes coursework and research in areas such as memory forensics, reverse engineering, malware analysis, blockchains, machine learning and network security. They will also participate in a federal internship program and obtain at least one cybersecurity certification.
Golden Richard III, associate director for cybersecurity at the LSU Center for Computation & Technology and principal investigator on the project, said the grants will give students "a very substantial stipend," money for travel and professional certifications and a guaranteed federal job after they graduate.