The founder of Baton Rouge-based Kolache Kitchen said he’s franchising the breakfast business and has received interest to open locations in the Lafayette area and on the North Shore.
“Our goal this year is to lock down one or two franchise deals,” said Will Edwards. “We hope to open by the end the year or early next year.”
There has been interest in opening Kolache Kitchens in a number of locations on the North Shore and Lafayette, but Edwards mentioned the neighborhood around the University of Louisiana at Lafayette as a popular spot. “We feel like there’s a lack of quick service breakfast places in Lafayette, places that do breakfast catering,” he said.
Kolache Kitchen got its start 9 years ago with a location near LSU. Kolaches are sweet yeast breads filled with fruit or sausage and a popular breakfast option across Texas. Edwards grew up in Houston and moved to Baton Rouge to attend LSU realized there was a market locally for kolaches and breakfast tacos.
The business has grown to three locations in Baton Rouge and two in New Orleans. But Edwards wanted to franchise Kolache Kitchen to drive further expansions. He used the down time during the COVID pandemic to get franchise plans “buttoned up and finalized”.
“We’re really excited about franchising, it’s been a tough couple of years,” he said.
Later this month, Kolache Kitchen will open its first out-of-state restaurant in Key West, Florida. The restaurant will be a joint venture between the business and partners who moved to the area from New Orleans.
Edwards said the tourists that visit Key West were selling points for opening a Kolache Kitchen there.