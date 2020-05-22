The former Laser Tag of Baton Rouge building is being converted by Parkview Baptist School into a fine arts space, performance center and self-paced learning studio.
The Parkview Baptist Church Foundation purchased the building at 5871 S. Sherwood Forest Blvd. for $1.95 million in a deal that closed two weeks ago. The building, which is near the Parkview campus at Airline Highway and Old Jefferson, is just over 22,000 square feet and sits on 1.7 acres.
A $2 million donation from the family of Art Favre, founder of Performance Contractors, covered the cost of the purchase, said Don Mayes, superintendent of Parkview Baptist. Mayes called the purchase “a dream come true,” noting that the school has had to convert its gym into a theater. Parkview’s master plan called for a fine arts building to be built on campus; this will allow the school to use the land for another purpose.
“We always wanted a performing arts space and we had our eye on that building for a couple of years,” Mayes said. “We appreciate Art wanting to help us make the dream come true of a dedicated fine arts space.”
The building has an industrial kitchen, so Parkview can use it for a variety of school events, such as sports banquets or homecoming.
Tipton Associates, a local architecture firm, will convert the space into a theater. There’s no timetable set for when it will open, Mayes said. “We’re reviewing all the options for this,” he said.
However, Parkview hopes to use part of the building as a digital learning studio for when classes resume in August. For several years the school has operated a flex program that allows students to learn at their own pace. Students work with a faculty coach and are given a week’s worth of lessons. If a student for example wants to wrap up all of their math assignments for the week on a Monday morning, they can. Fifty students are currently in the program and the purchase of the building will allow Parkview to expand it to another 300 over the next few years.
“All of the party rooms will become learning studios,” Mayes said. “We’re finding through the shutdown that students like learning this way, at their own pace.” The learning studios also will be used to host lessons for students from Parkview’s satellite St. Francisville campus.
Some of the Laser Tag arcade games are being kept, which will give students a chance to let off steam between lessons by playing air hockey or Donkey Kong.
The Laser Tag renovation is part of a $7 million “The Blessing” capital campaign Parkview announced Friday. The campaign includes a $3.8 million expansion of the school cafeteria and a renovation of the middle school gym. The campaign has raised nearly $4.9 million so far.