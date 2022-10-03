A site that matches people looking for jobs with companies that are hiring has added a feature that identifies how workers can get the training and education required to qualify for a position they want.
The Baton Rouge Area Chamber has launched a new phase of its BR Works website, which suggests the programs and courses someone needs to get a job they want. The site also recommends training providers by programs offered through local schools such as LSU, Southern University, Baton Rouge Community College, Forts College, Medical Training College and Delta College.
Adam Knapp, BRAC president and CEO, said the site aims to elevate the skill sets of job seekers to better match the needs of local employers.
“Through BR Works, our goal is to showcase local training opportunities in one, simple-to-use space to connect under- or unemployed workers to high-demand, higher paying career opportunities in our region,” Knapp said in a statement.
BR Works was launched in 2020 in response to the COVID pandemic by providing links where laid-off workers could find available jobs. There are now about 19,000 job on BR Works.