Baton Rouge area
Clay Countryman, a partner in Breazeale, Sachse & Wilson's health care practice group, was installed as chair-elect of the health law section of the American Bar Association.
The health law section consists of over 11,000 members from across the country that represent clients in all segments of the health care industry, and also members that work in government health care programs and health care regulatory agencies.
Carol Calkins, a certified public accountant with more than 30 years of finance, audit, and environmental, social and governance criteria experience, has been named to the board of directors of b1Bank and parent company Business First Bancshares Inc.
During her 22-year tenure at PricewaterhouseCoopers she held several roles, including national partner in charge of PwC’s sales and use tax use tax group, SALT practice partner for technology and Section 302/404 and national co-chair for diversity and work-life quality. She has used her experience in government, industry and public accounting for issues related to restructuring, business processes, Sarbanes-Oxley Act, relationship connectivity, and mergers and acquisitions.
She is an inductee to LSU's E.J. Ourso College of Business Hall of Distinction. She also is a member of the LSU National Foundation Board, the executive committee and north Texas leader for the Fierce for the Future campaign for the LSU business college, and a member of PwC’s Retired Partner Council. Calkins is the former chair of the state taxation committee for the American Institute of Certified Public Accounts and the Texas Society of CPAs. She is a lecturer, lobbyist and author on state and local tax issues, with articles published in the Journal of Accountancy, Today’s CPA and The Oil and Gas Journal.
New Orleans area
Travelers Aid Society of Greater New Orleans has hired Donna Paramore as executive director and appointed Jared Matthews as president of its board of directors.
Paramore was chief development officer at Kingsley House for 10 years. She has more than 16 years of nonprofit leadership and fund development experience, advocating for at-risk populations in southeast Louisiana by spearheading public and private fundraising initiatives to support education and capacity building programs for vulnerable children and families. She holds a bachelor’s degree in communications from Dillard University, a master’s in applied politics from the University of Akron and a master’s of management and public administration from the University of Phoenix.
Matthews, founder and CEO of project management company Central Services LLC, has served on the Travelers Aid board for three years and has been a member of Emerging Philanthropist of New Orleans. The St. Augustine High School graduate pursued a degree in business administration from Southern University.
Founded in 1908, Travelers Aid Society of Great New Orleans works to prevent homelessness and helps homeless or stranded families and individuals regain a self-sufficient lifestyle. It provides crisis-intervention counseling and support services.