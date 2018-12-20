A tract of land near the intersection of Jefferson Highway and Corporate Boulevard has sold for $1.5 million to a group that plans on tearing down the existing building and putting up a new mixed use development.
The property at 7575 Jefferson Highway was purchased by Bocage Centre LLC in a deal that was filed Thursday. The seller was 7575 Christian Street LLC, represented by John Burns. Mark Hebert of Kurz & Hebert Commercial Real Estate represented the seller.
Burns owns the Dyson House Listening Room, a non-profit music venue. In a Facebook post, Burns said he was closing Dyson House, noting it was in “a very expensive building” to use for a live music venue.
Bocage Centre is made up of Kris Klar, Keith Edenfield and Kyle Edenfield. Klar owns Stone and Cloth, which sells countertops, flooring and furniture.
Stone and Cloth has a location near the Jefferson property, at 1575 Lobdell Ave. The plan is to move the business into the new development, he said.
While the details are still being worked out, the new two-story building will be about 15,000 square feet. Stone and Cloth will take up about 4,000 square feet.
“We’re going to be fairly selective about who the other tenants are,” Klar said. “They may not all be in construction and design, but they will have the same feel and mesh well.” The second floor could be small office space, Klar said.
Plans are to start construction in the next few months.