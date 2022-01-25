Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux said it will open an Atlanta support office, but the fast-growing restaurant chain will remain headquartered in Baton Rouge.
The Atlanta office is set to open in the first quarter and will house Walk-On’s chief financial officer, along with other finance, analytics and technology positions. The office will also look to add location-based functions, such as regional operations and marketing support.
Brandon Landry, Walk-On’s co-founder and chief executive officer, said the Baton Rouge and Atlanta offices will work as one to fuel the next phase of the company’s growth.
"Louisiana will always be the heartbeat and home of our brand, but our incredible growth and vision to be more than a restaurant demands that we do everything possible to field a best-in-class team across all areas of the business,” Landry said in a statement.
Walk-On’s announced its first hires for the Atlanta office: Jared Hinshaw, vice president, IT. Hinshaw comes from Inspire Brands, where he oversaw the digital and data portfolios for chains such as Arby’s, Buffalo Wild Wings and Jimmy John’s. John Stack is the vice president, financial planning and analysis. Stack comes from InterContinental Hotels Group, where he was director, technology business management.
In October 2020, 10 Point Capital, an Atlanta-based private equity firm, bought an undisclosed stake in Walk-On’s. Officials said the deal would help the restaurant chain reach its goal of opening 150 restaurants over the next 5 years.
Walk-On’s currently has 61 locations, recently opening restaurants in Hoover, Alabama and on the campus of Purdue University in West Lafayette, Indiana.
According to the Walk-On’s website, restaurants are set to open soon in Gilbert, Arizona; Jonesboro, Arkansas; Tampa, Florida; Wichita, Kansas; Starkville, Mississippi; Chattanooga, Tennessee; Irving, Texas and McKinney, Texas.
There are more than 100 Walk-On's locations in various stages of development.