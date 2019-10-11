Construction begins Monday on an outpatient surgery center at the Baton Rouge General office building that had been occupied by Ochsner Health System until earlier this year.
Williamson Eye Center said it plans to open a clinic in the building at 9001 Summa Ave. on Nov. 1, which Baton Rouge General has rebranded as the Center for Health. This will be the second Baton Rouge clinic for Williamson.
The outpatient surgery center will take up 11,000 square feet in the Center for Health, said Katie Johnston, a Baton Rouge General spokeswoman. It will include six operating suites and should be open in fall 2020.
After Ochsner moved out of the 140,000-square-foot building earlier this year, Baton Rouge General announced plans to spend $12 million to renovate the building and add 12,000 square feet.
Currently, the Center for Health includes an outpatient rehab clinic and the Interventional Pain Institute, a pain management clinic. Plans are in the works to move the General’s graduate medical program and lymphedema clinic, which treats cases of abnormal fluid buildup under the skin, into the building.
Williamson said its clinic is part of a strategic partnership with the General. Along with serving as a dry eye center, the clinic will concentrate on diabetic eye care, along with offering an advanced laser vision correction center. An optical retail shop will also be part of the Williamson operations.
In April 2017, the General announced it was ending a lease it had with Ochsner for more than 20 years for the Summa office building. The General said it needed more space because its medical office tower is nearing capacity. Ochsner also said it had outgrown the building and moved into a 210,000-square-foot campus built in The Grove mixed-use development just east of the Mall of Louisiana.