The Belle of Baton Rouge, which is set to spend $35 million to move its gambling operations onto land and remodel its hotel, temporarily closed Sunday and will remain shut down until 10 a.m. Wednesday.
The casino announced the temporary shutdown on Twitter, saying the work will allow for “changes to help build a better future for the casino.”
Last month, the Louisiana Gaming Control Board approved the Belle’s plans to move out of its aging riverboat casino and relocate its slot machines and table games in the casino atrium. The work is set to begin in April, with a projected May 2024 opening. The casino will remain open during the move.
While the relocation of the gambling operations won’t start for a few more months, CQ Holding Company, the parent company of the casino, has started remodeling the top four floors of the hotel tower. Demolition permits have been obtained and $1.35 million has been committed for the interior work, Terry Downey, president and CEO of CQ, told the gaming board.
The hotel casino and restaurant have been closed since the start of the COVID pandemic, causing the number of employees to drop 150. By reopening the hotel and adding restaurants, Downey said 200 jobs will be created.