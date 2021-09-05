Purple Cow open in Denham Springs
The Purple Cow has opened its first location in Livingston Parish.
The thrift store at 2308 S. Range Ave. in Denham Springs in Spring Park Plaza sells clothing, home goods, accessories and furniture. Proceeds and donations to the store benefit the Christian Outreach Center of Baton Rouge, which helps struggling families.
This is the third Purple Cow, joining locations at 6589 Jones Creek Road and 3651 Perkins Road, both in Baton Rouge.
Register for 2021 BizTech Challenge
Registration is open for the 2021 BizTech Challenge, an entrepreneurship-driven competition for students at Louisiana's historically Black universities and colleges with a grand prize of up to $10,000.
In the competition, teams of students come up with an idea for a technology that solves a problem in the marketplace. They then pitch their idea before a panel of judges.
The competition was developed by Nexus Louisiana, a support center for entrepreneurs. The deadline to enter is Oct. 31, and the challenge will be Nov. 26 in New Orleans.
For information or to register, go to biztechchallenge.com/.
GNO Inc. to hold Emerge Summit in December
GNO Inc. is sponsoring the Emerge Summit, which will take place Dec. 2-3 at the Conference Center, 601 Poydras St.
The two-day event will focus on the personal and business “pivot” that so many have been forced to make because of the pandemic. It will cover global issues such as economic and leadership development, personal brand management, social impact and education. For details or to register, go to emergesummit.co/.
COOL wins grant for work in Louisiana schools
The COOL Co-op will receive $49,000 to develop a series of training programs for middle and high school students.
Based in Belle Chasse, COOL has helped hundreds of students prepare for jobs in Louisiana’s film business by providing industry-specific workforce training.
COOL offers after-school and summer school programs as well as hands-on training in film production. It works with students at two New Orleans schools as well as high school students taking part in the Upward Bound program at the University of New Orleans. The organization’s name derives from its motto, “Creating Outstanding Opportunities Locally.”
For information, visit thecoolcooperative.org.
La. farm-to-school programs receive USDA grants
The U.S. Department of Agriculture has selected three Louisiana farm-to-school programs to receive nearly $300,000 in grants.
The grant winners are Louisiana Big River Economic and Agricultural Development Alliance, IDEA Public Schools Louisiana and the Louisiana Department of Education. The money will be used to expand access to fresh, local foods and hands-on agricultural learning for children.
In addition, the program will use the grant to hold regional producer training events, establish and expand program outreach through a network of Louisiana Farm to School ambassador, and expand the Seeds to Success website, seedstosuccess.com, to include all Louisiana farm-to-school-related resources and materials.