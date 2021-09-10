Shoot Point Blank

Shoot Point Blank, a Cincinnati-based chain of gun stores and shooting ranges, plans to open a 15,000 square foot location at the intersection of Interstate 12 and Millerville Road.

A 2.1-acre tract at the intersection of Interstate 12 and Millerville Road has been sold for $800,000 to a Cincinnati-area developer that plans to build a shooting range and gun store.

Anchor Baton Rouge LLC, of Covington, Kentucky, purchased the land in a deal that was filed Thursday with the East Baton Rouge Parish Clerk of Court’s office. The seller was Appropriate Real Estate LLC, headed up by Windy Gladney, the developer of The Greens at Millerville.

Clay Furr, of Momentum Real Estate, who represented Gladney in the deal, said the plan is to start building Shoot Point Blank later this month. Shoot Point Blank has 32 locations in the Midwest, Mississippi, Texas and Tennessee.

Along with selling guns and operating a shooting range, Shoot Point Blank will also offer courses on gun safety and concealed carry, Furr said. The business is set to open in early 2022.

Larry Dietz, of Saurage Rotenberg Commercial Real Estate, represented the buyer.

