Hollywood Casino expects to change its name to Casino Rouge by the time it moves on land and opens in February 2022.

The East Baton Rouge Parish Planning Commission expects to approve site plans on Monday. Construction is anticipated to begin in early 2021.

The casino looks to spend between $21 million and $25 million to expand its dockside facility while turning the valet parking into an indoor space. The riverboat's 859 slot machines and 12 table games will move into the new 100,000-square-foot casino. The riverboat is expected to mostly remain open during construction of the new facility.

Plans include adding a sports bar and entertainment venue with 250 seats alongside a Shaquille O'Neal Big Chicken Restaurant. Since East Baton Rouge Parish voters approved sports wagering, the sports viewing area and bar is expected to become a sports book.

Lawmakers still must outline all the rules and regulations for sports betting but individuals should be able to place bets by 2022. The casino buffet has been closed since the coronavirus pandemic began and the facility looks to book catering and private events instead.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc., which is based in Wyomissing, Pennsylvania, owns Hollywood Casino and has explored moving on land for years.

For the fiscal year ending in June 2020, Hollywood had adjusted gross revenues of $43.1 million. In the fiscal year ending June 2019, Hollywood brought in $55.1 million. The casino brought in $4.1 million in winnings during October, down from $4.3 million one year ago.