Gonzales-based Ralph Sellers has purchased the Brian Harris Chevrolet auto dealership for $4.7 million and rebranded it.
Ralph Sellers bought the dealership at 15015 Florida Blvd. in a deal that was filed Friday evening with the East Baton Rouge Clerk of Court’s office. The business is now operating as Ralph Sellers Chevrolet.
Max Sellers, dealer-operator, said all 66 employees at the Chevrolet dealership have been retained. This is the second location for Ralph Sellers, which operates a Chrysler Doge Jeep Ram dealership and a Hyundai dealership on Airline Highway in Gonzales.
“We’ve made a concerted effort since 2015 to expand,” Sellers said. “We wanted to find a good opportunity so we could jump on it.”
Operating a Chevrolet dealership fits in with Ralph Sellers, which boasts it is the top Ram dealer in the state. “We know domestic truck sales and Jeep sales,” Sellers said. “Chevrolet is a wonderful American brand.”
Brian Harris still operates Audi Baton Rouge, Harris Porsche and Brian Harris BMW Mini dealerships, all on Airline Highway.