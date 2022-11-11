Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center has sold its Lake Surgery Center on Perkins Road for $8.95 million to a limited liability company that includes a Baton Rouge orthopedic clinic and some of the hospital’s high-ranking executives.
Perkins Plaza Development LLC, represented by Dr. Larry “Chip” Bankston, bought the building in a deal filed Monday in East Baton Rouge Parish, court records show. Bankston is an orthopedic surgeon for both the Lake and Baton Rouge Orthopaedic Clinic, according to websites for both organizations.
Other officers for Perkins Plaza Development LLC include Lowell Stanton, the hospital’s chief financial officer, and Brad Jackson, a former Lake executive who now works for Woman’s Hospital.
Jolee Bollinger, executive vice president and general counsel for Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady Health System, is the LLC’s registered agent. Franciscan Missionaries is the Lake’s parent organization.
OLOL spokeswoman Chrislyn Maher noted that the hospital sold the surgery center building and land to the LLC, which is co-owned by the orthopedic clinic and the Lake.
Colorectal surgeons from the Lake and orthopedic surgeons from BROC have been operating in the facility in separate units and will continue to do so indefinitely, Maher said. However, there’s a chance the facility could transition to orthopedic surgeries only in the future.
Trey Williamson, BROC’s CEO, said the clinic was already performing a significant amount of outpatient surgeries at the Lake Surgery Center and was paying rent to use it.
Williamson said the purchase will allow BROC to expand its use of the center and complete some internal expansions, including opening a new operating room in unused space in the building. The clinic has already updated some of the building’s interior and exterior and hopes to finish its expansion by early next year.
“What we decided, in conjunction with OLOL, was to kind of match up the ownership between the operating entity and the development piece so that both of us could kind of participate pro rata in not only the surgery center operations but also on the development side, which is the land and the building,” Williamson said.