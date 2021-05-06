Satellite communications company Globalstar reported a first-quarter loss of $36.3 million, or 2 cents per share, compared with a $38.2 million profit, or 2 cent per share, a year ago.
The Covington-based company's adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization was $6 million for the quarter, compared to $11 million in the first quarter of 2020.
Company officials have said EBITDA is the measuring stick satellite phone companies use because they are severely affected by depreciation of their equipment.
The change in EBITDA was caused by a drop in total revenue, which was down to $26.9 million from $32.2 million a year earlier. Service revenue dropped from $28.9 million to $23.1 million. Subscriber equipment sales were up slightly from $3.3 million to $3.8 million.
Dave Kagan, chief operating officer, said in a statement Globalstar is pursuing an opportunity for remote monitoring in the alternative energy sector that has the potential for the sale of more than 100,000 units. In April, the company shipped 10,000 units for animal tracking to its Australian partner.
Globalstar was up 3 cents Thursday, to close at $1.23 a share. The stock price has gone up more than 260% since the start of the year.