Lamar Advertising had net income of $62.8 million during the third quarter, or 62 cents per share, compared to $99.7 million, or 99 cents per share, a year ago,
The Baton Rouge-based company, which sells billboard and digital ad space, saw its net revenue decline over the year to $386.1 million from $457.8 million. It's operating expenses also declined by $35.6 million overall to $105.9 million.
The coronavirus pandemic has dug into advertising demand among its business customers and reduced its workforce by 5% this year through attrition and layoffs.
However, the company has seen some recovery of advertising dollars since the second quarter with the phased-in reopening of the economies around the country.
“The rebound in our advertising revenue continued through the third quarter, buoyed by spending from local businesses and election-year political dollars," said Sean Reilly, CEO of Lamar Advertising.
Adjusted funds from operations during the third quarter was $133.4 million, down from $163 million during the same time frame last year. Lamar operates as a real estate investment trust. Adjusted funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.
Its performance beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate, a forecaster. Morgan Stanley upgraded the stock in early November.
The company expects net income per share to be between $1.99 and $2.16 for 2020. The company's stock was trading at $74.46 per share as of mid-morning Thursday, down from its 52-week peak of $96 per share in late February.
