Debris is scooped up for removal as crews with Lloyd D. Nabors Demolition LLC work on one side of the former Mervyns store at Cortana Mall during March.

For the third time in the last four months, the number of jobs in metro Baton Rouge posted a month-to-month decline.

There were 300 fewer people working in Baton Rouge in March, bringing the total number of jobs to 387,400. That’s down 21,000 or 5.1% from the 408,400 jobs in March 2020.