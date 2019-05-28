Construction is planned later this summer on a McDonald’s in front of the Baton Rouge Costco.
A permit was issued last week for the 4,455-square-foot restaurant, which will be built at 10011 Dawnadele Ave., on an outparcel in front of the discount club. Zaxby’s had planned to build a location on that site several years ago, but the plans fell through.
Kevin Kadlecek, a project manager with Boos Development Group, the Florida firm developing the restaurant, said McDonald’s plans to open the restaurant in early 2020. The restaurant will have a drive-through and seating for 64 people, according to the permit.
McDonald’s has 25 restaurants in Baton Rouge, according to the company website.