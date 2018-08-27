A 129-room extended-stay hotel near the intersection of Interstate 12 and Sherwood Forest Boulevard is being rebranded as a HomeTowne Studios by Red Roof, the chain’s latest brand.
The Crossland Studios hotel at 11140 Boardwalk Drive is one of 30 properties across the U.S. that Red Roof is renovating and converting to HomeTowne Studios. Red Roof bought the hotels in 2015 and is spending $50 million to convert all of them to the new brand, said Frances Ramos, a spokeswoman for the chain. Other cities where locations are being rebranded as HomeTowne Studios include Sulphur, Houston, Atlanta, Philadelphia, Seattle and Bentonville, Arkansas.
The HomeTowne Studios is set to open in the fall. The hotel will feature amenities such as a kitchenette with a full-sized refrigerator, sink, dining table, free Wi-Fi and a 24-hour laundry room.