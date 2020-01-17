The passenger volume at Baton Rouge Metro Airport increased by 2.6% in 2019, a slightly smaller increase than what had recently been seen at the facility.
The airport had 822,425 passengers during 2019, said Jim Caldwell, airport spokesman. Passenger numbers rose by 8% for 2017 and 2018 combined.
The load factor at the airport, which accounts for the percentage of seats filled, rose from 75.7% in 2018 to 78.3%. Caldwell has said the airlines could add more flights or bring in larger planes to call on Baton Rouge if the load factor gets above 80%.
American had the largest share of the Baton Rouge Metro market in 2019, handling 38% of passengers for the year. Delta had 36% and United had 26%.
The top origin and destination markets for the airport were Dallas/Fort Worth, Atlanta, Houston, Charlotte, North Carolina, and Washington, D.C.