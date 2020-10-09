The assets of Alexander & Sanders Insurance Agency Inc. in Baton Rouge have been by BXS Insurance Inc., a subsidiary of BancorpSouth Bank.
The price was not disclosed.
Alexander & Sanders provides risk management and insurance services to professional firms across Louisiana. It was founded in 1958 and is owned by Wyatt Sanders and Justin Sanders. Alexander & Sanders will operate from BXS Insurance's Baton Rouge office.
Markham McKnight, president and CEO of BXS Insurance, said the acquisition gives BXS an opportunity to enhance its construction practice within Louisiana and across BXS Insurance's footprint.
BXS provides commercial insurance, surety, employee benefits and private client brokerage services. It is licensed in all 50 states and has 31 offices across eight states.