The Pelican State Portfolio, a group of Louisiana stocks tracked by The Advocate, again outperformed the broader markets during the third quarter, as investors ran away from businesses that have been impacted by President Donald Trump’s tariffs on a wide range of goods.
“They had a pretty great quarter,” Peter Ricchiuti, a finance professor at Tulane University who tracks regional stocks across the South through the university's Burkenroad Reports, said of the Louisiana stocks as a group. “These companies are smaller and more domestic.”
Elsewhere in the market, rising interest rates and tariffs are having an impact on some other sectors, Ricchiuti said. “You’re starting to see some cracks,” he said.
The 22 stocks that make up the Pelican State Portfolio were up 10.9 percent for the third quarter. In comparison, the Dow Jones industrial average, an index of 30 top businesses, rose 9.5 percent during the three-month period. The S&P 500, which tracks 500 large companies, was up by 7.7 percent for the quarter. The Russell 2000, which follows small-cap and mid-cap stocks that have an average market capitalization of $2.4 billion, was up by 3.3 percent.
For the 12-month period ending Sept. 28, the portfolio did even better. It was up 19.3 percent over that time frame, while the Dow was up 18.1 percent; the S&P 500, 15.7 percent, and the Russell, 13.8 percent.
Once again, the big winner during the quarter was Hornbeck Offshore, the Covington-based marine transportation company. Shares of Hornbeck were up nearly 51 percent during the quarter, after the company had second-quarter gains of just over 31 percent. As a sign of how much Hornbeck’s stock had dropped, even after the two huge quarters, shares of the company’s stock were trading well below $6 each.
Hornbeck has benefited from increased oil prices, which have stimulated offshore drilling activity. The price for a barrel of crude oil was more than $70 for much of the quarter.
“You’re starting to hear stories of people going back out into the water,” Ricchiuti said. Hornbeck is uniquely positioned to benefit from increased drilling activity because all of its vessels are built for deep water.
Because deepwater rigs produce petroleum for 20 years at a time, Ricchiuti said they’re a nice offset in the portfolio of an oil and gas production company. “The (onshore) shale plays stop flowing very, very quickly,” he said. “After a year, they’re not producing what they used to…. So deepwater rigs make sense to balance things.”
Another big winner was Amedisys, the Baton Rouge-based home health provider, which saw its stock price rise by more than 46 percent during the second quarter. Shares of Amedisys ended the third quarter at just below $125 per share.
The overall strength of the home health and hospice sector was indicated by the performance of Lafayette-based LHC Group, which saw its stock price go up by more than 20 percent during the quarter.
There’s been a lot of consolidation in the home health sector over the years and Amedisys and LHC are both ripe for mergers and takeovers, Ricchiuti said.
“There are so many factors swimming in the same direction,” he said. The aging Baby Boomer population makes home health and hospice companies a good investment because of the millions of people who will be at the age where they have a lot of use for those services.
The biggest loser during the quarter was Lafayette-based Petroleum Helicopters Inc., which saw its stock price drop by just over 8 percent. Last month, PHI an investor group asked the business to sell off its air medical division in order to trim its $600 million debt. Much of the debt was generated earlier this year after PHI spent $187.9 million to acquire HNZ Group’s offshore business in Australia, New Zealand, the Philippines and Papua New Guinea.
Another loser was Origin Bank, the Ruston-based business that went public during the second quarter of 2018. Shares of the stock dropped by nearly 7.7 percent during the quarter. Ricchiuti blamed the drop on the market correcting itself. “The stock needs to get a little more seasoned,” he said.