Work has started on the Capstone at Scotlandville, a $23 million affordable housing development that will be built on the former site of the Elm Grove Gardens apartments.
The 84-unit development will provide housing for residents along with supportive services such as job training, GED classes and financial wellness training.
Elm Grove Gardens, at 8770 Elm Grove Gardens Drive, was shut down by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development after the agency ruled the property was unsafe for residents. The East Baton Rouge Parish Housing Authority obtained relocation vouchers for the 70 families that were living in the complex and moved them to better accommodations.
The Banyan Foundation, a non-profit affordable housing firm from Birmingham, Alabama, is the developer.
Womack Construction Company is the contractor.
Capstone at Scotlandville should be open by mid-2023.