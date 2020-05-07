A shopping center near Bass Pro in Denham Springs has been sold for $2.1 million to a Kenner investor.
Awan Properties LLC of Kenner, headed up by Naveed Awan, purchased the center at 120 Bass Pro Blvd. in a deal that closed Wednesday. The seller was First Texas Dollar Partners LLC of Baton Rouge.
Cade Bogan of Beau Box Commercial Real Estate, who represented the sellers, said the center is just over 10,000 square feet and about 85% occupied, with one vacancy.
Tenants include Mooyah Burgers Fries Shakes, Menchie’s Frozen Yogurt, Express Bowl, Wondercuts and Chosen A Bridal Boutique. All of the tenants have long-term leases, except for Menchie’s, which is expiring at the end of the year but has an option to extend, Bogan said.