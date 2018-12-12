Federal health officials are seeking participants in Louisiana to volunteer their health information as part of an “unprecedented” collection of medical data from 1 million patients from throughout the country, officials said Wednesday.
The National Institutes of Health is partnering with Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana and several other organizations in Baton Rouge to take part in the initiative, which launched earlier this year. The initiative is called the All of Us Research Program.
Patients who want to participate will answer survey questions and donate urine and blood samples and other measurements. The NIH will collect the data, remove identifying information and store the data for research in an effort to get better health outcomes.
Dr. Vindell Washington, chief medical officer at Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana, said Louisiana has high rates of obesity and other health conditions. The amount of data NIH seeks to collect could have a big impact on the health of future generations, he said.
“Data is power. It’s knowledge. It’s information that can be used to transform the health care system,” Washington said.
“This is perhaps one of the most ambitious research initiatives ever undertaken at NIH,” said Alyssa Cotler, director of communications and marketing at NIH, adding Baton Rouge is one of the early cities to partner in the program.
Partner organizations will spread the word, but NIH will collect all the information and store it on a secure database, Cotler said. Researchers must adhere to a strict code of conduct while handling the data, and federal laws are in place to protect it, she said.
The program will track patient health information for a decade, officials said.
Cotler said the NIH partnered with Baton Rouge in an effort to get more diversity in its study. While it is open to patients all over the country, the organization has added a physical presence to several communities to help bolster patient participation. Representatives from the Urban League of Louisiana, the Louisiana Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome's office spoke at the announcement Wednesday.