Hospitality event celebrates women-led businesses
A monthlong program celebrating women in the hospitality industry has more than tripled to 64 women-led companies in New Orleans, the north shore and Baton Rouge participating.
The goal of this month's program is to raise awareness and drive business to women-led restaurants, hotels and bars across south Louisiana as part of Fidelity Bank’s Potential of Women Entrepreneurs Realized, or POWER Plates program, in conjunction with the Louisiana Hospitality Foundation.
Guests who visit any of the 64 restaurants and bars enrolled in the program can choose featured dishes or drinks and have $1 donated to the foundation. Fidelity will match donations up to $2,500. The 64 participating restaurants can be found at www.power-plates.com.
Society for Quality holding virtual meeting
The American Society for Quality will hold a virtual monthly Zoom meeting from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. July 15.
Laura Davis, an executive with operational, program development, sustainability and compliance experience, will give a presentation that will explore the integration of environmental, health, safety and quality management as a strategy for improving and increasing the capacity of risk management within an organization and streamlining valuable resources.
Reservations can be made by July 14 through Fitri Sudradjat at fsudradjat@memberleader.asq.org for meeting connection information.