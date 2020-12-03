A Baton Rouge building that is home for the nation's only facility devoted to Hansen's Disease -- formerly known as leprosy -- has been sold to a real estate investment trust for nearly $10.5 million.
EGP 9181 Baton Rouge LLC bought the property at 9181 Interline Ave. in a deal that was filed Wednesday with the East Baton Rouge Clerk of Court’s office. EGP has the same mailing address and principals as Easterly Government Properties Inc., a Washington, D.C. REIT that specializes in government buildings. The seller was Baton Rouge NHD LLC, which lists William D. Schorsch of Lake Forest, Illinois, as its manager.
The 27,569-square-foot building is entirely occupied by the Health Resources & Services Administration, which operates the facility devoted to the diagnosis, treatment and research of Hansen’s Disease. About 300 patients are currently treated at the facility near the intersection of Interstate 12 and Airline Highway on an outpatient or short-stay basis.
The HRSA, an agency of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, has a 20 year lease on the building that expires in July 2040. The property was renovated to suit the agency earlier this year.
Baton Rouge NHD bought the building in September 2019 for $2 million. It had previously been home for LCTA Worker’s Comp.