Baton Rouge-based Amedisys signed a deal to acquire the rights to conduct home health care visits in another North Carolina county.
Amedisys expects to close on the deal for the expanded North Carolina network by acquiring 'regulatory assets' by April 30. Financial terms were not disclosed. The company will be able to operate as a certified home health business in Randolph County and any areas within 50 miles. At the end of the month Amedisys expects to open a care center in the region.
“Expanding our footprint into this key market further establishes Amedisys as America’s solution for aging in place," said Teonie Aurelio, president of home health at Amedisys in a news release.
Amedisys already operates in more than a dozen locations across North Carolina, according to its website. The move opens the door for the company to provide service to 31,000 patients who have Medicare and Medicaid plans.
The home health and hospital business has a history of growing by aggressively expanding its footprint. Since 2019 it has acquired four companies.
Amedisys is one of the largest providers of home health care in the U.S. with more than 300 locations across 34 states.